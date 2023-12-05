The global thematic investment manager Sarasin & Partners, which manages £18.2bn ($23bn) in assets for institutions, intermediaries, private clients, and charities, has expanded its workforce by adding two senior investment professionals.

Alastair Baker, a multi-asset fund manager, relocated to Sarasin & Partners to collaborate on the management of Sarasin’s Target Return strategies with Guy Monson, a senior partner and chief market strategist.

Baker has built and managed multi-asset investment solutions for the past 14 years.

He worked for Schroders for the first 13 years of his career, interacting with various international pension funds, insurance providers, and organisations. His most recent position was at Abrdn, where he completed a thorough analysis of their capacity for multi-asset investing.

Cédric Phounpadith has also joined the asset management group as the head of investment risk. He has managed risk for 13 years, dealing with a range of assets.

He used to work on multi-asset quantitative solutions for HSBC Global Asset Management in Paris.

Phounpadith was also in charge of the fixed income portfolio risk management at Standard Life Investments.

He formerly worked at Vanguard, where he was an expert in multi-asset and equity index investing.

Subitha Subramaniam, head of asset management at Sarasin & Partners, stated: “The addition of Alastair and Cédric adds further weight to our growing asset management team. Their appointments reinforce our ability to deliver multi-asset solutions to meet our clients’ needs. They also enhance our capacity to safeguard our clients’ investments, ensuring we continue to manage the risk we take on behalf of our clients in a prudent manner.”

The charities division of Sarasin & Partners is responsible for managing investment portfolios on behalf of numerous grant-making, medical, educational, and religious organisations.

Its private client division provides customised and adaptable investment solutions to meet the needs of a broad spectrum of clientele, including US individuals and non-domiciled residents in the UK, family offices, foreign clients, and offshore trusts.

To better serve advisers and their clients, the UK intermediary team at Sarasin & Partners offers a range of investment vehicles.

Bank J. Safra Sarasin is also expanding and has opened a new branch in Baden, Switzerland.