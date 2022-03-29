Rothschild & Co names new managing director in North America

Rothschild & Co has hired Jaime Arrastia as the vice chairman for the Global Advisory business in North America.

Arrastia is also appointed as a managing director in the Consumer, Retail & Leisure group at the Global Advisory business.

He will collaborate with Global Consumer head Akeel Sachak, and North America head Jimmy Neissa to help lead coverage of clients and deals in the consumer space.

Arrastia will report to Rothschild & Co North America Consumer head and North America M&A head James Ben.

Commenting on the appointment, Ben said: “Jaime’s extensive experience advising some of the world’s largest consumer and retail companies will ensure we continue to provide highly informed counsel to our consumer clients while growing our presence in the sector and expanding our seasoned team in North America.”

Arrastia has three decades of experience in the investment banking and advisory space.

He joins Rothschild & Co from RBC Capital Markets, where he was most recently serving as managing director of Consumer & Retail Investment Banking Group.

Prior to that, he worked with Barclays as managing director and chairman of Consumer and Retail Investment Banking EMEA.

Arrastia said: “I am thrilled to join Rothschild & Co while it continues to cement its strong reputation as a leading global advisory business.

“I look forward to working with Jimmy, Akeel and James, and expanding the firm’s industry-leading Consumer, Retail & Leisure franchise in the U.S. as it continues to grow its client base.”

Last month, Rothschild & Co appointed Alison Probert as a director in its UK Wealth Management business with responsibility to establish an office in Leeds.