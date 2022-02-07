Rothschild & Co to establish office in Leeds

Rothschild & Co has appointed Alison Probert as a director in its UK Wealth Management business and her role will be to establish an office in Leeds.

Probert joins the bank from Barclays Wealth & Investment Management where she spent 11 years working with wealthy individuals and families.

She will work closely with Rothschild & Co’s global advisory business, established in Leeds for more than 25 years.

Helen Watson, CEO of Rothschild & Co’s UK Wealth Management business, said: “The momentum we are experiencing across our UK Wealth Management business, combined with the success of our existing offices in Manchester and Birmingham, makes opening an office in Leeds an obvious next step.

“We are thrilled that Alison has agreed to join us to support this expansion. She has spent more than a decade working closely with wealthy families and entrepreneurs, drawing on her previous experience as a corporate lawyer, to solve often complex investment management and wealth structuring situations. This skillset, combined with her local knowledge and contacts, make her the ideal person to meet the growing demand from clients for our services in Leeds and across the region.”

Rothschild & Co recently appointed former Julius Baer banker Andreas Feller to head its Swiss Onshore business in Zurich, effective 1 April 2022.

In his new role, Feller will be responsible for overseeing and developing Rothschild & Co’s Swiss onshore teams in Zurich. He will also support the continued growth of the company’s client base in the German-speaking regions of Switzerland.

Feller, who is also named as Rothschild & Co private banking deputy head in Zurich, will work under private banking head in Zurich Heinz Nesshold.

It also agreed to purchase Geneva-based private bank Banque Pâris Bertrand.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

With offices in Geneva and Luxembourg, Banque Pâris Bertrand caters to wealthy families, family offices and institutional investors, majorly from Switzerland, and other European markets.