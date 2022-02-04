Rothschild & Co hires ex-Julius Baer banker to lead Zurich wealth business

Rothschild & Co has appointed former Julius Baer banker Andreas Feller to head its Swiss Onshore business in Zurich, effective 1 April 2022.

In his new role, Feller will be responsible for overseeing and developing Rothschild & Co’s Swiss onshore teams in Zurich. He will also support the continued growth of the company’s client base in the German-speaking regions of Switzerland.

Feller, who is also named as Rothschild & Co private banking deputy head in Zurich, will work under private banking head in Zurich Heinz Nesshold.

Commenting on the appointment, Rothschild & Co Switzerland Wealth Management business CEO Laurent Gagnebin said: “This is a very important appointment for us as we focus on accelerating the growth of our business in Zurich.

Related

“Andreas brings a wealth of experience and a vast network that will help us to achieve our goals and continue to grow our onshore activities in Zurich considerably.”

Feller has over 25 years of experience in the banking industry. He was most recently head of German-speaking Switzerland at Bank Julius Baer in Zurich.

During his time at Julius Baer, he also served as head of Private Banking Zurich, Eastern Switzerland, and UHNWI Switzerland.

Feller held several key positions in the area of portfolio management, advisory, and investment solutions at a number of companies.

These include his roles as head of portfolio management at Clariden Bank in Zurich, as head of wealth management solutions at Bank Vontobel and as head of investment solutions and advisory at Bank Julius Baer.

Data, insights and analysis delivered to you View all newsletters By the Private Banker International team Sign up to our newsletters Sign up here

In December 2020, Rothschild & Co Bank, the wealth management subsidiary of Rothschild & Co, signed a deal to buy Swiss rival Banque Pâris Bertrand.