Rothschild & Co names new client strategy head for UK wealth unit

Rothschild & Co has hired Fernanda Neumann Rosset as managing director and chief of client strategy for its UK wealth management arm.

As part of the new role, Rosset will work together with the firm’s client adviser teams and will be responsible for maintaining relations with clients.

She will also look after the growth and development of front office talent and lateral hiring process. Besides, Rosset will help with the daily management of the company’s front office activities.

Before joining Rothschild & Co, Rosset was with Goldman Sachs for 14 years.

During her stint at Goldman Sachs, Rosset worked as a client adviser in the bank’s private wealth management division in London.

Recently, she was a part of the division’s management team as well as supervised recruitment and business development activities of new client advisers throughout Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region.

Rothschild & Co CEO of UK Wealth Management Helen Watson said: “Our business has grown substantially in the last couple of years, with a number of key Client Adviser hires and new regional offices.

“We are delighted that Fernanda has agreed to join us to provide additional strategic capability to our front office as we continue to expand.”

In the UK, Rothschild & Co currently has wealth management activities in London, Birmingham, Guernsey, Manchester and Leeds.

In July this year, the firm recruited Alex Graham as managing director and head of Canada under its Global Advisory business.