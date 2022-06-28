Rothschild & Co names new head for Canada

Rothschild & Co has appointed Alex Graham as managing director and head of Canada within its Global Advisory business.

Graham, who has over three decades of experience in investment banking, will be responsible for managing and developing the firm’s relationships with clients in the Canadian market.

He will be based in Toronto.

Rothschild & Co North America head Jimmy Neissa said: “We are thrilled to welcome an investment banker of Alex’s caliber to our firm as he will significantly strengthen our Canadian presence and provide experienced leadership to our team.

“Alex has strong professional roots in Canada and a global network of relationships. His experience, knowledge and leadership will serve our clients well and further grow our leading franchise in the region.”

Graham joins Rothschild & Co from RBC Capital Markets, where he led the TMT investment banking in Canada and subsequently in Europe for the last ten years.

Prior to that, he was head of diversified investment banking coverage for Morgan Stanley in Canada and worked for Citigroup in New York.

Before he started his career in investment banking Graham served as a special assistant to former Canadian prime minister John Turner.

He was also a member of several Canadian volunteer Boards of Directors, including The National Arts Centre Foundation, Canada’s History Society, The City of Toronto Sinking Fund and Investment Advisory Committee, The Writers’ Trust of Canada and the Liberal Party of Canada.

Commenting on his appointment, Graham said: “With Rothschild & Co’s strong momentum in North America, along with its continued strength and deep bench of expertise in M&A advisory around the world, I’m honoured to have the opportunity to lead and continue to grow the business in Canada.

“I’m excited to apply my advisory experience to clients in Canada and bring the best of Rothschild & Co’s global platform to them in a holistic way.”