Wouter Moerel has been appointed senior adviser by Rothschild & Co.
Moerel, who is based in Amsterdam, will advise clients, and assist Rothschild & Co’s Private Capital division in the creation and carrying out of GP-led transactions, including continuation vehicles.
With thirty years of expertise in the private markets, Moerel notably held the position of head of secondaries and co-founder of AlpInvest, Carlyle’s platform for primary funds, co-investments, and secondaries.
Before that, he was a principal in Carlyle’s European buyout division, where he oversaw investments in TMT.
Commenting on the appointment, Chris Hawley, global head of private capital at Rothschild & Co, said: “The onboarding of Mr Moerel is part of Rothschild & Co’s ongoing investment into private capital markets advisory, and follows on from the launch of our GP Solutions business almost three years ago with the appointment of Andrei Brougham and Alvaro Rosado. Their GP Solutions team has quickly risen to prominence in Europe, where last year alone they advised on €2bn of GP-led deal volume, of an estimated total market of around €10bn.”
“Our GP clients are dealing with so much more complexity when making decisions about how to fund, hold and monetise their portfolio companies. This fuels the demand for quality advice that can speak to both traditional exit routes as well as the newer alternatives. We provide strategic advice on GP-led deals like continuation vehicles and our clients benefit substantially from our broader Global Advisory offering, including in-depth industry specific knowledge which is often not available in the secondaries advisory market,” added Andrei Brougham, head of GP Solutions at Rothschild & Co.
Furthermore, most recently, in an effort to expand strategically into the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and bolster its already significant footprint in the Middle East, Rothschild & Co launched a new office in Riyadh.
This movement demonstrates Rothschild & Co’s belief in Saudi Arabia’s economic potential.