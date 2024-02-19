In an effort to expand strategically into the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and bolster its already significant footprint in the Middle East, Rothschild & Co. has launched a new office in Riyadh.
This movement demonstrates Rothschild & Co.’s belief in Saudi Arabia’s economic potential.
Rothschild & Co will be able to provide a full range of advisory services, covering debt advising & restructuring, equity markets solutions, and mergers & acquisitions, from its new location in the King Abdullah Financial District in Riyadh.
Nasser Al Issa, managing director and head of Saudi Arabia will oversee the new Riyadh office in addition to a group of knowledgeable bankers that bring an array of experience and insight to the area.
Saeed Al Awar, partner, and head of the Middle East at Rothschild & Co said: “We are excited to establish our presence in Riyadh. The opening of our Riyadh office is a significant milestone in our ongoing efforts to expand our regional footprint in key and critical markets. Saudi Arabia represents a fundamental pillar of our Middle East strategy. We are pleased to have Nasser Al Issa with us leading our office along with a number of bankers that are relocating to the Kingdom to support the continued economic growth and increased activity within the Kingdom.”
Al Issa commented: “I am excited to be leading Rothschild & Co’s efforts in the Kingdom. The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is a key economic pillar of the Middle East region and Riyadh city is rapidly becoming a key financial and economic hub in the Middle East. The Riyadh office represents a key hub for our Middle East business. I will be joined in Riyadh with a number of experienced bankers given our belief that clients are best served on the ground and from the Kingdom. I am quite excited to lead our efforts to continue supporting our clients and the economic growth and development of the Kingdom.”
