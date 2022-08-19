Rockefeller Capital Management adds The Hassan Group to family office division

Rockefeller Capital Management adds The Hassan Group. Credit: Tumisu from Pixabay.

US-based wealth firm Rockefeller Capital Management has added advisory service provider The Hassan Group to its Global Family Office unit.

The Hassan Group is set to operate under Rockefeller’s Northeastern Division, which is led by Michael Parker.

Formerly a part of Raymond James’ Alex Brown business, The Hassan Group is headed by its managing director and private wealth advisor Richard Hassan.

During his career spanning across 28 years, Hassan has worked with Deutsche Bank, Morgan Stanley and others.

The firm is also served by its senior VP and private wealth advisor Matthew Holbrook as well as associate VP and PWM operations director Gina Valle.

Holbrook has 13 years of experience in working with Deutsche Bank, Alex Brown, Citigroup and others, while Valle has served Deutsche Bank, among others, for several years.

Rockefeller Global Family Office national field director Michael Outlaw said: “From the East to the West coasts, we’re proud that these and other elite professionals are viewing our firm as a place-of-choice for serving clients and developing a practice.”

The addition of The Hassan Group follows the joining of TheUgroup to Rockefeller’s Southeast Division early this week. John Uriostegui, Rod Nakamoto, David Sassen and Regina Monroe have been serving TheUgroup.

Rockefeller Northeastern Division director Michael Parker said: “The Hassan team has a track record of strong performance and excellence in client service, and we’re delighted to have them as partners in the division.”

In June this year, Rockefeller Capital Management stated that it had bought Florida-based Spearhead Capital’s wealth management unit. Financial value of the deal was not divulged.

Spearhead Capital’s wealth management arm includes 12 financial professionals who serve 70 families. It represents more than $1.5bn in assets.