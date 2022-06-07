Rockefeller Capital Management acquires Spearhead Capital’s wealth business

Rockefeller Capital Management has acquired the wealth management business of Spearhead Capital for an undisclosed amount.

Florida-based Spearhead is a boutique financial services firm offering a range of solutions to ultra-high-net-worth (UHNW) investors, family offices, and private placement markets.

The new team consists of 12 financial professionals catering to 70 families and representing assets of over $1.5bn.

They will operate as The Bostwick Walters Group within Rockefeller Global Family Office, as part of the firm’s Southeast division led by Kristen Sario.

Related

Spearhead Capital co-founders Jarrett Bostwick and Todd Walters will lead the team as managing directors and private wealth advisers.

Commenting on the deal, Walters said. “We’re proud of the practice we’ve developed at Spearhead over the past 10 years.

“But we’ve reached the point where we know our clients would benefit from the powerful platform, culture and brand at Rockefeller Capital Management. We’re excited and honoured to be part of it.”

Rockefeller Global Family Office co-head Christopher Dupuy and national outfield director Michael Outlaw said: “The Bostwick Walters Group is an elite team of professionals, and we’re thrilled to have them as part of the Rockefeller Global Family Office.

“It very quickly became clear to us that Todd and Jarrett and their colleagues shared the values and purpose that animate our firm. And it was just as clear that we could help each other grow more effectively together than apart.”

Last year, Rockefeller Capital Management expanded its private wealth management business by adding wealth teams The Faro Group, The DBT Groups, and The Bergman Wealth Management Group.