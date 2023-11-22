Betts arrives at RBC Brewin Dolphin from J. Safra Sarasin, where he was a senior relationship manager, managing and developing a client base.
In addition to that, he was a director at Standard Chartered and worked for HSBC Private Bank for many years.
Betts has more than two decades of industry experience and is involved with a diverse range of HNW and UHNW clients from around the globe and in the UK.
The St. James’s team possesses extensive knowledge in wealth advisory, financial strategy, and investment management. The team size increased from 15 at launch in 2018 to 65 now.
They are the originators of the “1762-” offering at RBC Brewin Dolphin, which aims to provide clients with detailed requirements with wealth structuring and modern investment options.
Wafik Ben Mansour has been appointed as the acting CEO of Shuaa Capital, the asset management and investment banking platform.
In order to build a developing platform and take advantage of market opportunities in the United Arab Emirates and the surrounding area, Mansour will oversee the next stage of SHUAA’s capital optimisation process.
Mansour, who spent a span of 15 years as a managing director at Credit Suisse, joined SHUAA in May 2023 to head up its capital markets and advisory division, which provides institutional clients throughout the Middle East and North Africa with services.
Fawad Tariq Khan has chosen to resign as CEO of the group after more than ten years of service, due to personal reasons.
Khan’s time was marked by devotion and commitment to the business during his tenure.