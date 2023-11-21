Wafik Ben Mansour has been appointed as the acting CEO of Shuaa Capital, the asset management and investment banking platform.
In order to build a developing platform and take advantage of market opportunities in the United Arab Emirates and the surrounding area, Mansour will oversee the next stage of SHUAA’s capital optimisation process.
Mansour, who spent a span of 15 years as a managing director at Credit Suisse, joined SHUAA in May 2023 to head up its capital markets and advisory division, which provides institutional clients throughout the Middle East and North Africa with services.
Fawad Tariq Khan has chosen to resign as CEO of the group after more than ten years of service, due to personal reasons.
Khan’s time was marked by devotion and commitment to the business during his tenure.
Fadel Al Ali, chairman of SHUAA Capital, commented: “The board of directors welcomes Wafik to his new role and looks forward to working with him and the wider management team to deliver the next chapter of SHUAA’s growth. We thank Fawad for his dedication to the company and continued contribution over the coming months. As the capital optimisation plan moves forward, we are confident in SHUAA’s ability to leverage the firm’s operational strengths to deliver sustainable growth.”
“I am honoured to assume the role of acting CEO at SHUAA Capital, and I am excited about the business opportunities that lie ahead both in the UAE and regionally. I will be closely working with the board and management team to charter a new course for the company, one that prioritises excellent client service, sustainable growth and shareholder value while simultaneously enhancing balance sheet efficiency,” added Mansour.