To further investigate subjects that have long-term ramifications for investment, Pictet has formed the Pictet Research Institute, a fresh group wide project.
The Geneva-based organisation will work on everything from portfolio execution strategies to macro- and geopolitical issues.
It will rely on the internal specialists of the Pictet Group in addition to working with a limited group of academics and intellectuals. Moreover, it will also employ an in-house team of PhD-level researchers.
Maria Vassalou will lead the Pictet Research Institute, having previously served as co-CIO of multi-asset solutions at Goldman Sachs Asset Management.
She earned a PhD in financial economics from the London Business School. Vassalou will report to Pictet’s managing partner, Sébastien Eisinger.
Eisinger stated: “The rapidly changing economic and market environment requires us to further strengthen our capabilities in analysing existing and developing global themes and trends. The launch of the Pictet Research Institute, through its fundamental research, will enable us to better understand and adapt to the long-term implications of these developments. We are pleased to welcome Maria Vassalou as head of the institute. Her 30 years of experience as both an academic and investment professional in the asset management industry, will be instrumental in the production of original research and highlights the strategic importance of this new resource.”
Vassalou added: “I am very pleased to have joined Pictet to build and lead the Pictet Research Institute. Our research focus will be long-term and strategic, as opposed to tactical, aiming to drive innovation in our investment thinking, processes, and offerings for the benefit of our clients and investment professionals.”
