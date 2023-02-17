SFI’s new investment will allow the firm indirectly own a 9.3% share in Tikehau Capital. Credit: Towfiqu barbhuiya on Unsplash.

Société Familiale d’Investissements (SFI), a subsidiary of Patrinvest, is set to invest €400m in Tikehau Capital Advisors (TCA), which is the primary shareholder of Tikehau Capital.

Patrinvest currently holds the interests of certain Belgian founding families of Anheuser-Busch InBev.

SFI’s new equity investment in TCA will allow the firm to indirectly own a 9.3% share in Tikehau Capital.

The deal will also make SFI one of the largest individual shareholders in Tikehau Capital.

The investment is expected to help Tikehau Capital to further expand its presence the global alternative asset management market.

Besides, SFI will work together with Tikehau Capital’s founders and management to develop businesses across the globe.

Patrinvest chairman Alexandre Van Damme, and Gregory d’Ursel will join TCA board of directors on behalf of SFI.

A proposal will also be made to place SFI executive chairman Maximilien de Limburg Stirum in Tikehau Capital’s supervisory board.

Closing of some of the portions of the deal require necessary regulatory approvals.

TCA founders and co-directors Antoine Flamarion and Mathieu Chabran said: “SFI’s significant investment in TCA is a major milestone for Tikehau Capital. We have a long-standing relationship of trust and share the same entrepreneurial DNA and common values with its shareholders and leaders.

“We are confident that SFI will act as a key partner for the future development of both TCA and Tikehau Capital, given its proven skills and deep experience in the investment field.

“SFI’s global reach and multicultural approach will also be unique assets that will help us access new opportunities and accelerate our growth.”

The latest deal follows an alliance between Tikehau Capital and iCapital regarding the delivery of alternative investment tools to wealth managers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region.