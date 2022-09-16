iCapital, Tikehau Capital partner on alternative investment offerings in EMEA

Tikehau Capital’s new solution will be driven by iCapital’s technology. Credit: geralt from Pixabay.

US-based fintech firm iCapital has teamed up with Tikehau Capital to provide wealth managers with improved access to alternative investment solutions in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region.

As part of the collaboration, the French alternative asset manager will introduce a tailor-made marketplace, which will be driven by iCapital’s technology.

The marketplace will offer Tikehau Capital’s alternative investment products to wealth managers and their high-net-worth customers in EMEA.

At first, it will allow wealth managers to avail alternative investment tools that are usually offered to institutional investors only.

The new digital solution will be based on Tikehau Capital’s second vintage of real estate value-add strategy and the third vintage of special opportunities strategy.

In addition, fund distribution network Allfunds will distribute the Tikehau Capital solutions as part of a strategic alliance between iCapital and Allfunds in June last year.

iCapital head of international Marco Bizzozero said: “Wealth creation is increasingly taking place outside the public markets.

“We are delighted to support Tikehau Capital in their ambition to offer banks and wealth managers across EMEA with greater access to the growth and diversification opportunities the private markets can offer to client portfolios.”

iCapital noted that its technologies are designed to automate the subscription process and offer transparency in the investing process.

They also help in integrating performance and reporting for alternative investments in a comprehensive digital platform.

Early this month, iCapital announced an alliance with Ares Wealth Management Solutions (AWMS) to provide financial advisors with alternative investment tools.