AWMS partners iCapital to expand alternative investment solutions reach

AWMS plans to launch a site, which will be branded by the company and driven by iCapital. Credit: geralt from Pixabay.

Ares Wealth Management Solutions (AWMS) has expanded its collaboration with American fintech firm iCapital to give financial advisors greater access to a range of alternative investment solutions.

AWMS will leverage this partnership to offer financial advisors wider access to its alternative investment by making them available on multiple distribution platforms.

To support the development of client portfolios, the company will also by offer a wide array of tools to them.

AWMS’ clients across its credit, private equity, real estate and secondaries asset classes will be benefitted from the collaboration.

As part of the tie-up, AWMS plans to roll out a site, which will be branded by the company and driven by iCapital.

The site will be designed to help AWMS in handling distribution, marketing and client management tasks for a range of investment solutions such as evergreen, drawdown, exchange and ’40 Act funds.

iCapital will offer feeder fund structuring and management solutions. It will also help with investment for the offering and support the current servicing.

The company’s services will also cover investor onboarding, electronic subscription processing, fund servicing as well as reporting for the investments.

Furthermore, AWMS will deliver a subset of its investment offerings through iCapital’s flagship platform.

iCapital chairman and CEO Lawrence Calcano said: “We work tirelessly with our strategic partners to continually elevate the experience for advisors and their high-net-worth clients accessing alternatives investing opportunities.

“We are excited to announce our enhanced and evolving partnership that utilizes many of iCapital’s capabilities to support AWMS in providing broad access to their diverse investment offerings to the global wealth management community.”

Last month, iCapital announced a deal to takeover UBS Fund Advisor for an undisclosed sum. UBS Fund Advisor is the alternative investment manager and feeder fund outfit managed by Swiss giant UBS.