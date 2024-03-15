Cohen Financial Services was brought on board by Osaic’s enterprise company, New Century Financial Group (“New Century”).
New Century now has over $1bn in customer assets overall after adding the $165m in assets from Cohen Financial Services.
Cohen Financial Services, based in Overland Park, Kansas, was established in 1960 and has joined Osaic from Cetera Advisors.
Moreover, a broad spectrum of services is offered to individual, family, and business owner clients by Cohen Financial Services, which is led by partners and financial advisers Jason Stewart, Carey Berger, and Mark Glass, as well as director of operations Carrie Jones and planning analyst Sam Glass.
The group focuses on retirement and estate planning, employee benefits, corporate succession planning, insurance services, investments and risk management, and multigenerational financial planning.
Stewart stated: “We are excited to partner with Osaic and New Century as we embark on a new phase of growth for our firm. Over the years, Cohen Financial Services has cultivated a well-earned reputation of providing our clients with sophisticated financial planning services in an easy-to-understand manner. We have ambitious plans to expand our business and feel that Osaic’s robust succession and acquisition resources will help us reach our goals.”
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
Richard K. Oring, president of New Century said: “It’s exciting to continue our growth with the addition of Cohen Financial Services. Jason and his team have built an impressive business over the years, while providing a hands-on client experience that helps limit some of unneeded complexities often associated with our industry. With the move to New Century and Osaic, they will be able to leverage the resources, scale, and expertise we offer to help them take their business to the next level. We are honored that they chose us, and we are committed to their ongoing success.”
Furthermore, with the integration of Cohen Financial Services, New Century now has 30 financial advisers.
Kristen Kimmell, executive vice president business development, Osaic, added: “Cohen Financial Services is the latest in a long list of high-quality wealth management practices choosing to build their futures with Osaic. They’ve found a terrific partner with Rich and New Century, and we look forward to working with them to continue their growth.”