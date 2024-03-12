Latitude Wealth Advisors (Latitude), a wealth management company with its headquarters in Hauppauge, New York, has joined Osaic, a provider of wealth management services.

With $210m in total client assets, Latitude provides services to hundreds of families and companies.

The company joined Osaic through Affiliated Advisors, one of the primary enterprises OSJs at Osaic, having previously been connected to Ameriprise Financial.

The Latitude partnership consists of the following wealth advisers: Robert Martino, Jason Harris, Anthony Martino, and Mark Harris.

Together, the four founding partners have over a century of expertise assisting customers in achieving their long-term financial objectives through the provision of a tailored, structured, and thorough planning approach and a team dedicated to providing prompt client care.

Martino said: “We were seeking a new partner for the next chapter of our growth, and Osaic and Affiliated Advisors provided the clearest choice based on the breadth and depth of their platform, combined with the personalised service, value-added resources and specialised experts.”

Latitude’s partners have earned recognition for their philanthropic endeavours and for contributing their time and skills to numerous non-profit groups within and outside of their communities, in addition to their diligent work with clients.

Affiliated Advisors president Rita Robbins added: “We are thrilled to be providing Jason, Mark, Robert, Anthony and their talented team with the resources and technology to achieve their true growth potential. Latitude Wealth Advisors’ culture and commitment to their clients, as well as their extensive work with nonprofits, completely aligned with our values and the future of the industry.”

Kristen Kimmell, executive vice president business development, Osaic, concluded: “We welcome Latitude to the family and congratulate Rita and her team at Affiliated Advisors for their ongoing success in attracting top-tier advisers and practices to the Osaic platform.”

Affiliated Advisors offers an array of business management, compliance, technology, marketing, and investment advising services, as well as direct access to service specialists that focus in helping advisers improve their processes.

Furthermore, they are also known for providing effective transitions, succession planning resources, and acquisition prospects.

Following the arrival of Latitude Wealth Advisors, Affiliated Advisors now has over 100 advisers and 60 employees, managing over $4bn in client assets.