Cornerstone Advisors (Cornerstone) has teamed up with Osaic, a wealth management services provider.
At Cornerstone, the team joining Osaic, led by founder James Benson, is in charge of around $360m in total customer assets.
Mostly serving mass-affluent retirees and pre-retirees, Cornerstone is a financial planning and portfolio management firm serving individual and family clients.
It is located in the Brainerd Lakes area of Baxter, Minnesota, and has other branches in Bismarck, North Dakota, and Perham, Minnesota.
Heading up Cornerstone are six experts, comprising advisers and support personnel, under the direction of seasoned adviser Benson, who has over thirty years of expertise in the field.
Benson said: “I’m excited to bring my business and clients to Osaic. The technology stack, service offerings and overall support that Osaic bring to the table are second to none in the industry. With Osaic, we now have a true partner who will provide us with the flexibility and resources we need to enhance our clients’ service experience, while working with us to implement our ambitious business growth strategy.”
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
Kristen Kimmell, executive vice president business development, Osaic, added: “I’m pleased to welcome James and his team to Osaic. Our mission is to use our scale and resources to provide practices like Cornerstone with the value-added systems, services and support they need to grow their businesses and reach their vision of success; however, they define it. We are honored that James is placing his trust in us to help him shape the future of his practice and look forward to being there to empower him every step of the way.”
Furthermore, Sturkie Wealth Management Group (Sturkie Wealth) has joined Osaic, a wealth management services provider.
The team consists of founder Stephen Sturkie, wealth adviser Josip (Joe) Dunat MBA, client service associate Azzharo G. Vrolijk, and client associate Melinda Hudson-Dailey.
Sturkie Wealth moves over $240m in total customer assets to the Osaic platform from LPL Financial.