Richard Jasen has joined Oppenheimer, an established wealth manager and investment bank that is a division of Oppenheimer Holdings, in the role of head of technology & consumer private capital.

His headquarters will be in Oppenheimer’s San Francisco office, and he will report to the managing director and head of technology investment banking, Robin Graham.

Graham said: “We are thrilled to welcome Rich to Technology Investment Banking at Oppenheimer. His robust skill set, and extensive professional relationships will prove highly valuable as we accelerate the buildout of our private capital services. Dynamic companies in the technology and consumer sectors have the potential to impact businesses and households across the globe. This makes such companies exceptionally well positioned to benefit from access to institutional private investment.”

With over two decades of experience, Jasen’s roster of investors includes growth-focused private equity, later-stage buyout firms, cross-over hedge funds, and early-stage venture capitalists.

He cooperated with companies with rapid growth across the technology spectrum to help them raise debt and private equity.

Jasen specialises in dual-track engagements, secondary liquidity transactions, and founder-run, bootstrapped businesses. Additionally, he has obtained growth capital in pre-IPO rounds for venture-backed businesses.

Following 17 years as managing director, head of the Private Capital Group, and member of the U.S. management committee at GCA (now a part of Houlihan Lokey), Jasen joins Oppenheimer.

Before joining GCA, he was SoundView Technology Group’s head of West Coast Private Capital.

In addition, he held positions as a corporate attorney in Silicon Valley at Cooley, where he focused on representing venture capitalists and new businesses, and in corporate finance at Lehman Brothers.

He previously worked for Explorer Acquisitions, a serial SPAC sponsor that carried out two de-SPACs and raised $2.5bn across seven SPACs in collaboration with former CEOs of public technology companies.

Jasen served as an adviser on about 100 transactions totalling more than $7bn in value during his career.

These include advising Legendary Pictures on its debt and equity initial capitalization, Zynga, Luminar, and Yext on their growth financings prior to going public, and Grapeshot and TOA Technologies on their respective acquisitions by Oracle. Jasen has also participated on several previous client boards and advisory boards.

“I am excited to join Oppenheimer and lead the technology & consumer private capital practice,” Jasen added. “In today’s market, where access to capital is no longer a commodity, Oppenheimer is an ideal platform to leverage my experience advising on capital raising and M&A transactions for the technology and consumer sectors. The firm has a long history of directing resources that fuel greater innovation across multiple sectors, which, in turn, has enhanced lives and made communities stronger. I look forward to not only being a part of that impressive legacy but building upon it going forward.”

In November 2023, three seasoned managing directors from Cavendish joined Oppenheimer.

Among them are managing directors Chris Malcolm, who oversees technology; Mark Kingston, who handles human resources and business services; and Leigh Webb, who manages financial sponsor coverage.

All three will report to Oppenheimer Europe CEO Max Lami.