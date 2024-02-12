With a base in Dubai, Simon Goldring has been named private client director for the Middle East by Ogier.
The hiring of Goldring by Ogier enhances the company’s private client offering in that market.
With its new presence at the Dubai International Finance Centre, Ogier offers customers in the Middle East a comprehensive range of services, including corporate and fiduciary services, legal advice, and regulatory advising.
In the area, Goldring is regarded as a notable statesman. He will serve as an ambassador for Ogier’s worldwide jurisdictions, which include the BVI, Cayman, Guernsey, Ireland, Jersey, and Luxembourg, while working with customers throughout the Middle East.
As a member of the larger Ogier team, he will deal with family offices, domestic and foreign onshore legal firms, and financial institutions in addition to Ogier’s clients and intermediaries.
With a background as a seasoned international lawyer, Goldring has supported families in the area for over 20 years and has a thorough understanding of the needs of private clients globally.
Ogier’s executive partner, client solutions, Jonathan Hughes commented: “Simon knows the region exceptionally well and has an excellent reputation. His role is to be an interface between clients in the Middle East and our experienced home teams across the fields of law, corporate and fiduciary services, and regulatory advice. We are delighted to have him onboard.”
Moreover, in the Middle East, Raffles Family Office, the private office of His Highness Sheikh Ali Rashed Ali Saeed Al Maktoum (HH Private Office), a member of Dubai’s ruling Royal Family (UAE), and National Cooperation New Energy Ltd (NCNE) revealed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to promote the growth of Dubai’s renewable energy infrastructure.
The trilateral MoU is a first-of-its-kind collaboration between APAC’s leading multi-family office, Raffles, a governing royal family from Dubai, and a major EV infrastructure enterprise.