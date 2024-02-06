With the official opening of its latest location in Dubai, Hawksford has expanded its global reach and improved its corporate, private client, and fund services offering in the Middle East.
The establishment of the new office at Jumeirah Lakes Towers comes after the company acquired Healy Consultants (Healy) in September of last year.
Healy is a specialised supplier that supports the establishment of enterprises worldwide and has locations in Singapore and Dubai.
In numerous significant countries worldwide, Healy offers a full range of international corporate services, including bank account creation, company registration, immigration, accounting, and tax filing.
The recently renamed Hawksford office, which reflects the ongoing merging of Healy into the Hawksford group, keeps a supportive environment and boasts a contemporary co-working space designed to promote greater flexibility and inspire employees to collaborate in order to deliver innovative client services.
Directors Kunal Fabiani and Chrissi Zamora, who both joined from Healy, will reside in the new Dubai office, providing smooth client service continuity.
As the head of Hawksford’s Dubai office, Zamora will oversee the corporate activities of the group in the United Arab Emirates and has extensive understanding of the European and Middle Eastern regions.
Moreover, with his vast background in business development, Fabiani will concentrate on Hawksford’s broader range of global corporate solutions, notably in the markets of Asia, Africa, and Latin America.
Serving as the company’s focal point in the Middle East, Hawksford’s fresh location in Dubai will give it a platform to keep helping wealthy, blue-chip clients with their aspirations for global growth.
Dan Hainsworth, head of corporate, Hawksford, stated: “Following on from our acquisition of Healy last year, the opening of our new office in Dubai represents the next milestone in our global growth strategy. Not only does it strengthen our presence in a key market that continues to act as a magnet for both businesses and investors, but it connects our well-established offices in Asia and Europe, and significantly enhances our regional service capabilities.
“Our new office reflects a significant investment to support our existing and future clients in the UAE and beyond, through an extensive range of tailored corporate solutions. Together with Chrissi, Kunal and the wider team, I look forward to welcoming clients and intermediaries to our new office as we continue to support their needs.”