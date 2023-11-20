The deal for Paradigm further strengthens Hawksford and its global reach and service offering.
Earlier in the year, Hawksford acquired Dublin-headquartered Pearse Trust and Mauritius-based Griffon Solutions.
Backing the group’s commitment to growth in major financial centres, including Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and Africa, the purchase will form a base of operations for Hawksford in the Cayman Islands and enhance its visibility in the US.
Paradigm provides specialist governance solutions to global alternative fund managers, across multiple jurisdictions and asset classes, including hedge funds, family offices, closed-end funds, and private equity.
Furthermore, the deal will bring Paradigm’s specialist range of governance services to Hawksford’s global fund manager client base, complementing its longstanding expertise in key regions.
Subject to regulatory approval from the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority (CIMA), the deal will for part of Hawkford’s ongoing expansion strategy.
Geoff Ruddick, partner of Paradigm, commented: “This is a strategic opportunity for Paradigm that will bring the specialist governance expertise we have developed over many years to a wider fund manager community through Hawksford’s global and growing network. It will also add considerable value to our existing client base, while providing enhanced access to complementary services through Hawksford’s multidisciplinary approach.”
Nic Corsetti, partner of Paradigm, added: “There is clear alignment between Paradigm and Hawksford, with both businesses focussed on high quality service delivery, making this acquisition a strong and mutually beneficial next step. As well as being a fantastic opportunity for our clients, it is also a positive move for our people to become part of a like-minded global and ambitious organisation.”
Michel van Leeuwen, group chief executive for Hawksford, commented:
“The acquisition of Paradigm forms an integral part of our ongoing expansion plans, strengthening Hawksford’s capabilities in locations where our clients anticipate growth. It adds a new operation in the Cayman Islands, a strategically important jurisdiction, while also enhancing our presence in the US.
“Crucially, this is an acquisition that strengthens our global reach and service proposition, while being based on a good cultural fit between Hawksford and Paradigm. We look forward to welcoming Paradigm’s experts to our team.”