Hawksford expands global footprint with double acquisitions

Hawksford, which provides corporate, trust and fund administration services, has acquired Dublin-headquartered Pearse Trust and Mauritius-based Griffon Solutions.

Financial terms of the deals were not disclosed.

The deals, which form part of the firm’s expansion strategy, mark its entry into Ireland and Mauritius.

Griffon Solutions, which caters to international corporations, financial institutions, and high-net-worth (HNW) individuals, is said to have cross-sector expertise in real estate, trading, and corporate finance among other things.

Established in the 1980s, Pearse Trust provides corporate and trust structuring services to banks, accounting and legal firms as well as public and private sector organisations.

Hawksford CEO Michel Leeuwen said: “We are seeing both Ireland and Africa rapidly becoming major growth markets and are pleased to have secured local expertise with longstanding heritage and commitment within their respective markets. We look forward to joining up our capabilities and continuing to expand our service offering to our clients globally.”

As agreed, Griffon Solutions and Pearse Trust will retain their employees and continue to serve their existing clients under their current management teams.

Commenting on the deal, Pearse Trust founder Joseph Hickey said: “We are eager to provide our clients with new opportunities and access to a broader range of services through the Hawksford group.

“We will continue to provide our clients with the high standard of service they expect from us, and we are excited about our future as part of the Hawksford family.”

Griffon Solutions managing director Richard Charrington noted: “The partnership presents a great opportunity for our clients to access a broader international offering, and for our people to become part of the Hawksford global family.”