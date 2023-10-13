Mahesh will be located in Singapore and have responsibility for the client relationship management teams for Nomura and its international wealth management’s operations in Southeast Asia, Global South Asia, and the Middle East.
He will be reporting to Nomura’s head of international wealth management, Ravi Raju.
Mahesh previously served as vice chairman of wealth management for Deutsche Bank in Asia Pacific.
He formerly held the positions of global head for client partners at Deutsche bank and co-head of global family offices for Asia Pacific at UBS.
During his early career, Mahesh worked with Citibank for 13 years in a variety of positions around Asia.
He graduated from the Indian Institute of Technology in Mumbai with a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering and an MBA from the Indian Institute of Management in Ahmedabad.
Additionally, he also holds a CFA charter.
“We have made tremendous progress over the past three years in building our wealth management platform, more than doubling assets under management. To have someone of Anurag’s caliber and experience join us will enhance our growing presence and capabilities and demonstrates that we continue to attract top talent. Anurag’s three decades of wealth management and investment product experience will help us deliver exceptional value to our high-net-worth clients,” said Raju.
Nomura has recruited 23 new private bankers, four of whom are managing directors.
Over the last three years, approximately 70 private bankers have joined.
Recent people moves
Kevin King has been appointed as managing director, head of Greater China at Raffles Family Office (RFO).
Using his nearly two decades of hands-on expertise, King will work with multiple prosperous business founders in China to give clients a full spectrum of Raffles Family Office’s capabilities.