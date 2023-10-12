Using his nearly two decades of hands-on expertise, King will work with multiple prosperous business founders in China to give clients a full spectrum of Raffles Family Office’s capabilities.
He formerly served as the market head for China at Deutsche Bank International Private Bank before joining Raffles.
Prior to this, King worked for BNP Paribas as head of wealth management, China Market.
Before joining BNP, he also worked with Citi Private Bank for 10 years, where he held the position of global market manager for Southern China and created from scratch a performing team of bankers.
King adds his extensive experience in a number of wealth management specialties, such as international asset allocation, succession strategy, and family office collaboration.
Beyond client acquisition, King expertise includes the deliberate assembling of large teams of professionals.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
He will be stationed in Hong Kong and directly report to Chi-man Kwan, group CEO and founder of Raffles Family Office.
Regarding the hire, Kwan stated: “We gladly welcome Kevin to the team. With a demonstrated history of delivering exceptional financial solutions and fostering strong client relationships, Kevin’s expertise aligns seamlessly with our commitment to providing tailored and strategic financial services. We are confident that his insights will be invaluable as we continue to serve our clients with the highest level of professionalism and expertise.”
“The vital role family offices play in Mainland China, both as investment vehicles and investors, is resonating with undeniable influence. As a result of the nationwide emergence of a burgeoning number of ultra-high-net-worth families, these entities have the capacity to shape not only the legacy of the families but also exert a substantial impact on the broader economy. I am truly enthused about becoming part of a visionary team characterised by a dynamic and forward-looking culture,” added King.