BNP Paribas has named Pierre Ramadier as CEO of wealth management international markets. Meanwhile, Guillaume Brateau has been designated CEO of wealth management Luxembourg.

Ramadier assumes responsibility for International Markets, which includes Germany, Luxembourg, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Spain, Monaco, and the Middle East.

He presently serves as the global head of entrepreneurs & families (E&F) and a member of the wealth management executive committee.

Ramadier strong international background and proficiency in the E&F segment will assist him well in his new position as he leads the international markets development plan.

His primary focus will be to reinforce collaboration between group entities, particularly CPBS and CIB, and the various markets, all in the context of a strengthened one bank approach.

In 1986, Ramadier started working with the group. He was in charge of establishing the first private banking “region” for the group in 2000.

Ramadier introduced the new private banking business strategy in Italy when he was appointed co-head of BNL Private Banking in 2006.

Then, in order to expand BNP Paribas wealth management’s operations in Morocco, Turkey, and Poland, Ramadier became head of international retail markets (Mediterranean Europe) in 2010.

Prior to being named head of entrepreneurs & families in 2020, he took over as head of bank of the west wealth management in the United States in 2016.

Moreover, Brateau will report to Pierre Ramadier and, on a geographical level, Béatrice Belorgey, president of the BGL BNP Paribas executive committee.

Brateau, the present commercial director of BNP Paribas Banque Privée in France, has been chosen as CEO of wealth management Luxembourg. He will be stationed in Luxembourg and become a part of wealth management’s executive committee as well as BGL BNP Paribas’ executive committee.

After starting his career in 1994 as an auditor for the Group Finindus, Brateau moved to Banque OBC (part of the ABN Amro Group) in 1997 to take on the role of head of internal control and compliance.

Furthermore, Brateau was the head of French Banking Activities Integration during the Fortis and BNP Paribas merger. He started with BNP Paribas Banque Privée in Lyon in 2011 as group director, head of retail, SME, and private banking.

Later in 2014, Brateau was elevated to Banque Privée France country head of sales development for France.

The announcement of each replacement will come at a later time.