In response to significant demand that followed the implementation of new regulations last month, international private equity platform Moonfare has introduced its ELTIF 2.0 (European Long-Term Investment Fund) strategy.
Moonfare’s ELTIF strategy is one of the first private equity based ELTIF 2.0 initiatives under the EU’s new guidelines, and it aims to provide qualified retail investors with access to global private equity investments.
The plan will own direct holdings in third-party private equity firms and make co-investments in flourishing companies.
Furthermore, Moonfare’s ELTIF 2.0 strategy will primarily focus on takeover deals in established and viable firms, as well as expansion prospects.
Eligible retail investors will have the opportunity to invest alongside institutional investors and managers with decades of expertise and a demonstrated record of considerably exceeding the S&P500 in funds with $10m minimum ticket sizes.
Additionally, Moonfare intends to leverage the ELTIF 2.0 regime’s capacity to employ fund-of-funds structures, which provide investors who are probably new to private market investing a greater degree of diversification and thus potentially more steady returns. There will be an extensive level of sector, geographic, and management diversification, with an anticipated 50+ underlying portfolio firms.
Along with providing professional investors with the same smooth digital experience, Moonfare hopes to extend this concept to qualified retail investors as well.
Moonfare founder and CEO Steffen Pauls said: “Today is an extremely important day in Moonfare’s history. Our mission has always been to democratize private equity and the ELTIF 2.0 regime allows us to open up the asset class for eligible retail investors. Now, more than ever, private investors have access to private equity through the Moonfare platform.”