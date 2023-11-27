Marc Lamik was named chief product and technology officer by Moonfare, a newly formed board role that reports to Lorenz Jüngling, co-CEO.
As vice president of product and data, Lamik, a Lisbon native, began working at Moonfare in July 2022.
As part of his new role, he is in charge of Moonfare’s technology platform, as well as data, security, and digital products. This includes managing the teams responsible for platform, infrastructure, software, and product management.
Lamik has experience building product teams and scaling technologies for well-known tech and e-commerce companies.
“I’ve always been driven by the desire to push the cutting edge of what is offered online and how it is offered. Moonfare’s mission to democratise a previously almost hidden world of private equity is a perfect fit, and I’m excited to be chosen to help spearhead the next phase of our development,” said Lamik.
Furthermore, Lamik led product groups in the US and Europe and established the product management team in Lisbon while serving as director of product at Cloudflare.
During his time as head of product and engineering (Innovation & Partnerships) for European online fashion and lifestyle platform Zalando, Lamik developed a new division, overseeing the company’s initiatives to connect both internal and external business partners to Zalando’s digital platform.
Lamik graduated from Heinrich-Heine-University in Düsseldorf with a master’s degree in information science and computational linguistics.
Commenting on his appointment, Jüngling added: “Marc’s career history and his passion for e-commerce has given him a rare three-dimensional view of the intersection between consumer behaviour and online transactions and web-technology. His new role is a well-deserved recognition of his already considerable strategic contribution to Moonfare’s product and data capabilities.”
In October 2023, Quintet Private Bank, which has its headquarters in Luxembourg, and Berlin-based Moonfare signed a partnership agreement.
The partnership aims to improve the Quintet Group’s capacity to offer suitable clients private-market investment opportunities while also expanding Moonfare’s expanding global distribution network.
According to the conditions of the agreement, the European private banking group will provide suitable clients with access to an entirety digital investment platform powered by Moonfare.