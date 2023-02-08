The deal allows Mirador to strengthen its institutional consulting and RIA service offerings. Credit: athree23 from Pixabay.

Mirador, a fintech outfit based in the US, has concluded the purchase of Fusion Financial Partners, which offers strategic and execution services to the country’s registered investment advisor (RIA) industry.

Fusion provides clients diverse services such as vision and strategy development as well as revenue growth tools, succession planning and advisor launch services, among others.

With the new acquisition, Mirador has been able to strengthen its institutional consulting and RIA service offerings. It will further help the firm to expand its presence in the wealth management market.

As part of the deal, various services offered by Fusion, including Fusion Scorecard and Fusion oCGO solutions, will come under Mirador portfolio.

The consolidated entity, which will function under the brand of Mirador, will have around 200 employees.

It will cater to private family offices, multi-family offices, wealthy families, asset management firms, banks, foundations and others.

In addition, a new dedicated team, called Institutional Clients Group, has been formed to target the expanding RIA industry.

Mirador president and CEO Joe Larizza said: “Our partnership began in 2020 when we announced a joint venture to offer co-lead services to the wealth management space combining Mirador’s technology solutions with Fusion’s consulting practices.

“Since then, we have seen increased success across multiple service streams.

“Acquiring Fusion was the next logical move, following our expanded relationship and team synergies.”

The latest development comes shortly after Mirador announced the opening of its new office in Edinburgh, Scotland.