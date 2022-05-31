Mirabaud Asset Management appoints new distribution head

Mirabaud Asset Management has named Liisa Juntunen as head of Distribution across all markets, as the firm focus on developing its sales and distribution strategy.

As head of Distribution, Juntunen will manage client relations, business development, marketing, and product strategy across Europe.

Based in London, she will report directly to Mirabaud Asset Management and Mirabaud Group managing partner CEO Lionel Aeschlimann.

Commenting on the appointment, Aeschlimann said: “We continue to invest in top talent, enabling us to provide our clients with high-conviction, innovative and sustainable investment solutions. Liisa’s arrival as Head of Distribution will help us to further grow our business, expanding our client base in our core markets, across both institutional and wholesale.”

Having worked in the financial service industry for three decades, Juntunen serves key roles in companies such as LGIM and AllianceBernstein.

She joins Mirabaud from PGIM Quantitative Solutions, where she was responsible for the institutional business development in EMEA.

Juntunen commented: “I’m excited for the new challenge ahead of me at Mirabaud Asset Management. Their commitment to sustainable active management is very appealing to clients and something I’m looking forward to being a part of developing further.”

Recently, Mirabaud inked a partnership with cloud banking platform Temenos to digitally transform its wealth management services.

Last month, the firm introduced a transformation project to adopt enhanced digital front and back-office capabilities with the help of Temenos and Wealth Dynamix.