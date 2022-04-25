Mirabaud begins digital transformation with Wealth Dynamix and Temenos

Mirabaud is launching a transformation project to adopt enhanced digital front and back-office capabilities with the help of Temenos and Wealth Dynamix.

The goal is to move from traditional on-premise systems to deliver a digital end-to-end wealth management platform for the group over the next few years.

The switch to SaaS (software-as-a-service) on Temenos Banking Cloud gives Mirabaud the agility to quickly adapt to changing investments and client expectations.

In addition, Mirabaud will utilise Temenos’ suite of wealth banking capabilities from self-service to portfolio management and back-office processing.

Related

All personal data is fully encrypted and tokenised, meaning no customer identifying information is ever held on either the Temenos or CLMi systems.

Camille Vial, CEO of Mirabaud said: “This key investment for the Mirabaud Group is a clear demonstration of our dedication to our clients : positioning ourselves as a leading partner for them today, and the generations to come. We are working to carry on adapting quickly to their needs and to market trends whilst never losing sight of our core vision and values : combine our entrepreneurial and passionate human approach with cutting edge technology”.

Max Chuard, Chief Executive Officer, Temenos, commented: “We are delighted that Mirabaud has selected Temenos to accelerate its digital transformation in the cloud. The private wealth management industry is chang­ing rapidly, and traditional business models must adapt to meet today’s client expectations. With Temenos’ state-of-the-art cloud platform, wealth management firms can gain quicker time to market, massive scalability, and higher security. With Temenos, Mirabaud can continue evolving and innovating in the market to deliver exceptional client experience and attract a new generation of investors.”

Gary Linieres, CEO and Co-founder of Wealth Dynamix commented: “We are absolutely thrilled to be working with Mirabaud, one of the longest established and highly regarded Swiss family-owned private banks. Mira­baud’s vision is a great fit for our own – to transform their global business using our Saas platform, CLMi, to deliver digitised client journeys from early stage engagement and client onboarding to day-to-day relationship management. This vision is why CLMi exists, our technology will enable them to deliver the strategic change required to remain a leader in the rapidly changing market, whilst enhancing the character and reputation which has been their hallmark of success for so many years.”