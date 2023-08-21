Kim Chatting, UK Market head, Geneva.

She will report to Duncan MacIntyre, the UK CEO of Lombard Odier private bank.

Chatting will oversee the UK team in Geneva and be in charge of encouraging and upholding the group’s core region’s strong growth trajectory, as well as recruiting fresh talent.

Over the span of her 30-year career, Chatting, a skilled private banker, built herself as a reliable advisor to significant UK and foreign clients.

She joins from Julius Baer in Geneva to Lombard Odier.

Previously, Chatting served as a director for six years at Société Générale private banking, where she developed a solid clientele with a UK connection.

In her role as UK market head, she created and oversaw a brand-new, specialised UK market desk, fostering asset growth and developing creative concepts targeted at UK-domiciled and UK-resident non-domiciled clients across several locations.

Furthermore, Chatting is a certified wealth management adviser, a member of the Chartered Institute of Bankers, and has a London Guildhall University 1st Class honours in Financial Services.

Duncan MacIntyre, UK CEO of Lombard Odier private bank, commented: “Kim’s international experience, expertise and team-driven approach are strongly aligned with our Group’s values and ambitions. The UK is a priority region for Lombard Odier, and I look forward to working alongside Kim as we continue to expand our presence.”

Dominic Tremlett, current UK market head, Geneva, has decided to step down after a decade of service in key capacities within the UK region team.

He will remain with the group and will focus on servicing his clients and assisting the UK Region in attaining its commercial goals.

Last month Lombard Odier group appointed Serge Fehr as the head of the Swiss domestic region for the private clients’ business.