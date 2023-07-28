He will be stationed in Zurich and become head of the Swiss Domestic Region for Lombard Odier on August 1 2023.

In addition to joining the private clients executive committee, he will be reporting to Frédéric Rochat, the managing partner.

With an emphasis on expanding the Swiss-German region, Fehr will be in charge of the bank’s ongoing growth in this important market.

The anticipated development of Lombard Odier’s domestic private client business will be aided by his leadership and people-oriented management abilities, in-depth understanding of the Swiss market, and strong customer focus.

Before joining Lombard Odier, Fehr worked for Credit Suisse. He joined in 1996, where he held various significant roles in the Swiss and global private banking sectors.

He took over the regional administration of Credit Suisse in Geneva in 2012, as well as the private banking division for all clients with Swiss residences.

Furthermore, he assumed management of the Swiss private banking division in 2015 and served as a member of Credit Suisse (Switzerland) SA’s executive board.

Frédéric Rochat, managing partner and co-head of the group’s private client’s division, stated: “We are delighted to welcome Serge Fehr to head our operations in this strategic market for Lombard Odier. As a highly experienced executive and with his track-record in private banking, we are convinced that Serge will play a key role in the expansion of Lombard Odier’s presence in the Swiss-German market. Serge embodies the client focus and values that underline Lombard Odier’s market proposition, which will ensure that our clients continue to receive sound investment insights and trusted advice.”

Fehr added: “It is an honour to join a private bank with such a long tradition as Lombard Odier and to contribute, together with the team, to the long-term success of the Group. Lombard Odier’s prudence, values, independence, and desire to embed sustainability in its business and investment philosophy present a unique proposition for our clients.”