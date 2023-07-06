With the hiring of many senior bankers and assistants as well as the establishment of an office in Zug, Lombard Odier is moving forward with a crucial component of its Swiss domestic expansion strategy and reaffirming its dedication to client proximity and local market presence.

Marco Arnold, who has over thirty years of banking experience and most recently served as head of entrepreneurs and executives at Credit Suisse Zug, will serve as the team’s leader.

Arnold has a corporate finance executive master’s degree.

Along with wealth management expertise, Arnold’s team has more than 130 years of combined banking experience and comprehensive and in-depth knowledge of investment and corporate banking.

Their concentration on these target groups, which has a solid history in serving executives and entrepreneurs, is in alignment with Lombard Odier‘s goal as an entrepreneur-led bank.

Custom wealth management services are increasingly in demand in Zug, a significant economic hub.

Clients in Zug will have gain access to international investment expertise, investment products, and independent guidance offered by Lombard Odier.

Gérard Felley, limited partner, and head of Swiss and Francophone private client markets, said: “Switzerland is our home market, hence our desire to constantly strengthen our presence and grow our client base. We have continued to invest in the Swiss-German market in recent years, a strategic growth area for Lombard Odier. With the hiring of Marco Arnold and his team, and the opening of an office in Zug, we are well positioned to pursue our growth ambition and to best serve our clients’ interests.”

Marco Arnold, local managing director, Zug, added: “Together with everyone in the team, we are very proud to join Lombard Odier and to start writing the Group’s history in the dynamic region of Zug. Already established in the area, we are well positioned to serve clients there and to meet the increasing demand – a result of Lombard Odier’s outstanding bespoke wealth management and valued personal relationships.”