Lombard Odier, a Geneva-based wealth manager, has added the PrivilEdge – Janus Henderson Octanis Fund to its ‘PrivilEdge’ open architecture platform.

This gives investors access to a focused, big cap fundamental equities long/short strategy with a focus on Europe.

The fund’s portfolio consists of 20 to 40 Core and Tactical, long, and short positions, with an emphasis on large and mega-cap firms in developed markets.

It is co-managed by Ben Wallace and Luke Newman.

The Core allocation, supported by a bottom-up stock selection methodology, aims to generate returns over a long-time horizon, whilst the Tactical allocation aims to profit from short-term market volatility and technical opportunities.

The Fund aims to safeguard investors against equity market declines while positioning for market potential through the active management of gross and net exposure.

PrivilEdge fund platform was introduced by Lombard Odier in 2014 to give customers access to a variety of externally managed funds in UCITS format.

Through a variety of unique techniques across asset classes, the open architecture team at Lombard Odier finds fund managers with the knowledge to execute customised strategies that satisfy investors’ portfolio demands.

Maxime Perrin, head of open architecture at Lombard Odier, comments: “Through a combination of bottom-up stock picking and rotating capital between longer and shorter-term holdings, this new strategy seeks to seize tactical opportunities and exploit market dislocations irrespective of market environments. The PrivilEdge platform continues to offer investors access to a diversified range of investment solutions and continues to evolve to reflect the needs of investors in the current market environment.”

Ignacio De La Maza, head of EMEA intermediary & LatAm at Janus Henderson Investors, adds: “We are delighted to embark on this partnership with Lombard Odier to offer this customised strategy to clients at a time when investors are looking for diversification. Ben and Luke have significant experience having managed Long/Short fundamental large cap equities for almost 20 years. We look forward to working with Lombard Odier to deliver superior outcomes for investors.”

With 32 funds and over CHF5bn in assets under management, the PrivilEdge platform offers a variety of share classes for each strategy to accommodate investors’ registration and reporting needs.

Clients from Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Spain, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, and the Netherlands will be eligible to purchase from PrivilEdge.