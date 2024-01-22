As of 5 March 2024, Bettina Ducat will serve as co-head of Lombard Odier Investment Managers (LOIM).
Her base will be located in Geneva, and she will operate within the group as a limited partner.
Along with managing partner Jean-Pascal Porcherot, Ducat will oversee LOIM, Lombard Odier’s asset management subsidiary.
Prior to joining Lombard Odier, Ducat held the positions of deputy CEO for asset management at the Primonial Group and CEO of La Financière de l’Echiquier (LFDE).
In these roles, she effectively expanded and diversified the company’s operations while putting forward advanced financial solutions and sustainability-focused strategies.
In addition, she handled the purchase of LFDE by la Banque Postale as part of her job.
Ducat had over 13 years of experience with AXA Investment Managers, where she attained multiple titles, including global head of distribution.
Porcherot stated: “Bettina Ducat’s leadership experience and track record in equities, distribution and the development of investment strategies underpinned by sustainability will be of great value to LOIM. We are pleased to welcome her to the Group as we continue to grow our asset management offering.”
“I am delighted to join LOIM, a leading asset management firm with a clear focus. I look forward to working alongside Jean-Pascal Porcherot to further grow and develop the business, with a view to providing clients with best-in-class investment strategies,” added Ducat.
