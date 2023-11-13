The FBN NxG Lombard Odier Award, in its fifteenth year, honours youthful and inventive intellects and fosters an entrepreneurial spirit in the upcoming generation of business families and executives.

Considering creativity, viability, sustainability, and communication, the award helps business owners who want to improve the world by developing unique, major initiatives like those that are up for the 2023 NxG Award.

Each candidate shared their narrative during this year’s FBN Global Summit, which was held in Paris from November 8–11 2023.

They discussed the importance of family and how they saw themselves growing in an ever-expanding and shifting world.

The summit’s current theme, transparency, was examined in relation to business families, individuals, and society as a whole.

For the FBN NxG Lombard Odier Award’s 2023 anniversary edition, two new categories, one for entrepreneurship and the other for intrapreneurship, were established.

Winners

The recipient of the intrapreneurship awards this year is Liro Kankaansyrjä, a Finnish businessman who turned his family’s “Kapasity Oy” from a conventional manufacturing and rental company into a machine-circulating ecosystem that also offers expertise through a consulting service.

In addition, he founded “Recycling Agent,” a digital trash management ecosystem.

Juan Pablo Zuluaga and Carolina Pineda, with their business “Mis Propias Finanzas,” won the entrepreneurship category.

The company’s mission is to assist with people’s life goals by combining financial education, advice, and goods.

After seeing the impact that financial awareness has on people’s lives and recognising how little financial literacy there is in Latin America, the two co-founded MPF.

Every finalist for the prize receives advice from their colleagues and practical criticism from the knowledgeable panel, which consists of senior corporate executives, seasoned business owners, and academic specialists.

Furthermore, a chance to showcase their project to the FBN community will also be provided.

Frédéric Rochat, managing partner at Lombard Odier commented: “We are delighted to honour Iiro Kankaansyrjä, Juan Pablo Zuluaga and Carolina Pineda with the FBN NxG Lombard Odier Award, and extend our warm congratulations to all of the finalists in both categories.

“Entrepreneurial spirit, resilience and innovation are central elements of a successful family business, and values rewarded by the FBN Next Generation Award. The creation of two categories for the 2023 edition has allowed us to recognise even more young business owners, and to support pioneering initiatives devised by the next generation of family entrepreneurs from all over the world.”

Alexis du Roy de Blicquy, CEO at FBN, added: “We are proud to celebrate two members of our community as this year’s winners of the anniversary edition of the FBN Lombard Odier NxG Award. Together with the finalists, they represent a new generation of family business leaders, who embody the renewed entrepreneurial spirit of their families.

“Passion and drive have brought them to transform and reinvent business models to create sustainable and impactful businesses. Their experience and resilience will inspire a new generation to pursue their dreams in creating and developing business solutions for a more sustainable world.”