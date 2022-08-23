Lincoln Financial, Channing Capital partner to provide small-cap investment options

Lincoln Financial teams up with Channing Capital to offer small-cap investment opportunities. Credit: Alexas_Fotos from Pixabay.

US-based Lincoln Financial Group has formed an alliance with Channing Capital Management to offer investment opportunities in small-cap firms’ stocks.

The collaboration aims to target firms that come under the group of companies in the Russell 2000 Value Index.

It will see the availability of Lincoln Financial’s minority-managed mutual fund, LVIP Channing Small Cap Value Fund, as a standalone investment option within Lincoln ChoicePlus and Investor Advantage annuity range of solutions.

In addition, Channing Capital, a minority-owned boutique asset management company, sub-advises LVIP Channing Small Cap Value Fund.

Lincoln Financial Group chief investment officer and Risk and Sustainability head Jayson Bronchetti said: “Channing’s flagship small-cap value strategy has disciplined adherence to the team’s stated process.

“Their investment philosophy has produced strong risk-adjusted returns and a predictable pattern of returns through time. Investing in small-cap companies brings a significant upside growth potential unmatched by larger companies.

“Channing’s quality-oriented investment style looks to protect investors on the downside and add value throughout its rigorous, fundamental, bottom-up process.”

The latest partnership follows a collaboration forged by Lincoln Financial’s nonprofit investment alliance with The American Council of Life Insurers (ACLI), 360 Community Capital, which aims to obtain fund from life insurance industry to affordable housing in underserved communities through collaborations.

Lincoln Financial Group chief diversity officer Allison Green Johnson said: “Our partnership with Channing Capital and our involvement with the ACLI’s 360 Community Capital program are a result of our ongoing focus and commitment to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DE&I) in the Investments organization at Lincoln.

“Our focus is specific and our actions to advance DE&I at Lincoln are intentional, this includes our investment strategy, and we’re proud of the progress we have made and the opportunities ahead.”

Last week, Lincoln Financial announced the introduction of Stadion’s StoryLine Dynamic, a Qualified Default Investment Alternative (QDIA) initiative that is developed to provide its clients with customised investments plans as they moves towards retirement age.

The initiative was created in partnership with Stadion Money Management.