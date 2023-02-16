O’Brien has previously worked as a relationship manager at HSBC Private Bank. Credit: Mohamed Hassan from Pixabay

UK-based LGT Wealth Management has named Elliott O’Brien as the head of business transformation, a newly-created role.

O’Brien will be responsible for delivering the digital strategy of the company, with an aim to improve the experience of its clients and adviser partners.

He is a partner at the wealth manager, which he joined in 2017.

To carry out the new responsibility, he will work alongside technology head Simon Boyley and the firm’s client facing and adviser facing teams.

“Elliott’s extensive industry experience and appreciation of client needs will be invaluable as we work towards our ambition of embracing digital technology to further enhance our personalised approach,” Boyley noted.

O’Brien has worked for a decade as an investment manager, which includes a stint as a relationship manager at HSBC Private Bank.

He reports to CEO Ben Snee in the new capacity.

“Elliott has a holistic mindset that will enable him to harness our strengths across technology and client service to build on our progress and support our ambitions for growth as well as those of our clients and advisers,” Snee stated.

With a workforce of 475, LGT Wealth Management UK offers wealth planning, private investment office, and investment management services.

The business has a presence in London, Jersey, Bristol, as well as Edinburgh.

It is a unit of private bank LGT, which is controlled by the Liechtenstein Princely Family.

Sanjay Rijhsinghani assumed the role of LGT Wealth Management’s CIO last month, replacing Jonathan Marriott.