LGT Wealth Management names new CIO

LGT Wealth Management has named Sanjay Rijhsinghani as its new chief investment officer (CIO), effective 1 January 2023.

Rijhsinghani replaces Jonathan Marriott, who will retire after serving the company for more than nine years and the sector for 40 years.

He is currently working as the chief of the company’s portfolio management unit.

Rijhsinghani, who is a founding partner of LGT Wealth Management, has been a member of the investment committee and the investment risk committee since the establishment of the firm.

He joined the British wealth management firm from UBS Wealth Management . Before that, he was an investment director at Laing & Cruickshank , with his career commencing with Brewin Dolphin in 1994.

LGT Wealth Management CEO Ben Snee said: “Sanjay’s wealth of experience of global markets and investment solutions, as well as his key role in establishing the investment proposition at LGT Wealth Management, makes him the natural successor.

“As we face challenging conditions in global markets, we will continue to help our clients navigate turbulence with confidence and a long-term vision.”

With offices in London, Bristol, Edinburgh, and Jersey, LGT Wealth Management currently has a workforce of 432 people.

As of 31 October 2022, the firm is said to handle £21bn of assets on behalf of rich private and institutional clients.

In October this year, LGT reportedly created a new business to provide wealth management services to its clients in India.