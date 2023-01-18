The deal is expected to be closed by the first quarter of this year. Credit: Edar from Pixabay.

Leo Wealth, an independent wealth advisor, has strengthened its footprint in Asia by acquiring Jachin Capital.

Founded in 2014, Jachin Capital is an independent fund manager that helps accredited investors in Singapore and Asia-Pacific with investment management tools.

The latest deal allows Leo Wealth to set up an office in Singapore as well as further serve high-net-worth and mass-affluent individuals in Asia.

The Singapore office complements the firm’s two other offices in Asia, including Hong Kong and Tokyo, opening of which was announced in August last year.

It will also act as Leo Wealth’s operating base in Southeast Asia to expand its capabilities in various wealth management parameters, such as tax and estate planning, investment and financial planning services.

Furthermore, Leo Wealth will add Jachin Capital’s digital investment platform, called iAdvisor, into its portfolio to offer custom-made investment tools to its clients.

The incorporation will also help Leo Wealth to boost its current financial planning and investment offerings.

The deal, which has received approval from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), is expected to be closed by the first quarter of this year.

Once the deal is completed, Jachin Capital founder and CEO Joyce Woo continue to hold her position and will become the head of Leo Wealth Singapore.

Woo will also become a member of the company’s executive team in Asia.

Leo Wealth president Jessica Cutrera said: “Being on the ground in Singapore pushes forward our rapid growth in Asia, enabling us to provide dedicated support for the international wealth creation and protection needs of wealthy families, high-net-worth and mass-affluent investors in Southeast Asia.

“Expanding the markets that we serve in Asia continues to be an exciting opportunity for us in 2023.”