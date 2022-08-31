Leo Wealth expands US tax practice with new office in Tokyo

Lu along with others join Leo Wealth from PricewaterhouseCoopers’ tax practice in Japan. Credit: Markus Winkler on Unsplash.

Leo Wealth has expanded its global operations and US tax practice by opening a new office in Tokyo, Japan.

Through the new office, which will be focused on serving US expats and global citizens residing in Japan along with the wider APAC region, Leo Wealth plans to offer US tax and consulting services.

The Tokyo office not only enhances the firm’s tax capabilities across Asia and the US, but it also strengthens its global network, Leo Wealth said.

Its services will include US income tax preparation and planning, tax compliance, and cross-border inheritance tax planning and tax-efficient outcomes.

Leo Wealth president Jessica Cutrera said: “At Leo Wealth, we understand the sophisticated needs and logistical challenges global citizens face when living and working internationally.

“Our expansion into Japan comes less than a year since the creation of the Leo Wealth platform that serves our client base in over 30 countries, who require wealth creation and protection solutions across multiple jurisdictions.”

The Tokyo team possesses experience in areas including US tax preparation, US & Japan gifts, estate and inheritance tax planning, US expatriation, delinquent tax returns, foreign financial account reporting, and other US tax compliance areas.

Thomas Y Lu will oversee the operations and business development in Tokyo and other markets in the region as managing director.

He will be joined by Ham Cheong and Jonathan Berry, who bring more than ten years of experience each in providing cross-border tax-related services.

Lu said: “I am delighted to join the Leo Wealth team as it continues to grow to meet the strategic financial planning goals of its clients living and working abroad. It is a privilege to be heading the Leo Wealth Tokyo office where I will be working with a team of trusted colleagues, whose combined expertise in US tax and planning will ensure we can provide a one-stop service.”