According to Finews, Knight Frank has expanded its private office to Hong Kong, making it the fifth private office worldwide and the second in Asia after Singapore, which is run by Nicholas Keong.

Ho-Pin Tung has been named Head of Knight Frank’s Private Office division.

Tung, a Dutch-born Chinese who co-founded Jackie Chan DC race and had a successful career as a professional race car driver, joins the business with a “one-of-a-kind” connection.

Tung’s hiring will broaden the private client base in Hong Kong and the Chinese mainland, notably among ultra-high-net-worth individuals, family offices, and their advisors.

Tung will collaborate closely with the company’s Private Office teams worldwide to support private clients on their international real estate portfolios.

He will report to Paddy Dring, Head of Knight Frank’s Private Office, and Piers Brunner, CEO of Greater China.

Knight Frank LLP was founded in 1896 in London by John Knight, Howard Frank, and William Rutley as an estate agency, residential and commercial property consultancy.

Knight Frank is one of the world’s major worldwide property consultancies, together with its American partner Cresa.

Furthermore, OCBC’s private banking division, Bank of Singapore, has hired Chris Tang, a 27-year investment advisory veteran, to join its Hong Kong affiliate.

He will be based in Hong Kong and report to Teresa Lee, the head of the Greater China branch region.

Tang has more than 27 years of professional expertise, with a concentration on the Greater China ultra-high net worth market. He was most recently the head of investment advisory for Standard Chartered Bank.