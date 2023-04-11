The Singapore office complements Linedata’s ongoing development strategy. Credit: sasint from Pixabay.

OCBC’s private banking department, Bank of Singapore, has employed Chris Tang, 27-year investment advisory veteran to, join its Hong Kong subsidiary.

Tang has joined the Bank of Singapore as a senior investment adviser, based on an internal memo acquired by finews.asia.

He will be headquartered in Hong Kong and reports to Teresa Lee, head of the Greater China branch in Hong Kong.

With a focus on the ultra-high net worth market in Greater China, Tang has more than 27 years of industry experience. He most recently served as Standard Chartered Bank’s head of investment advisory.

Tang has had positions with Citi Private Bank, Credit Suisse, and Barclays Wealth in previous years.

The OCBC Bank group is a family of enterprises managed by Singapore’s oldest local bank.

OCBC Bank and its subsidiaries provide a wide range of commercial banking, specialty financial, and wealth management services, including consumer, corporate, investment, private, and transaction banking, as well as treasury, insurance, asset management, and stockbroking.

In addition to this, Linedata, a French company that develops technologies for the asset management and credit industries, has opened a new office in Singapore.

The move is part of the company’s strategy to expand its presence in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, which has seen high demand for Linedata services since 2005.

It also allows the company to cater to Singapore-focused variable capital companies (VCCs) as well as enter new markets.

The Singapore office compliments Linedata’s continuous growth strategy.

With offices already in Hong Kong and India, Linedata plans to hire new employees for the new office in order to better service its present and future clients in Singapore.

The organisation also announced that Singapore-based wealth management firm Eightstone had chosen the Linedata’s technology.