KKR private wealth chief investment strategist Paula Campbell Roberts. Credit: Business Wire.

US-based investment firm KKR has named Paula Campbell Roberts as the new chief investment strategist of its private wealth business.

The move is part of the company’s plan to expanding individual investors’ access to its alternative investment strategies.

In her new position, Roberts will work together with KKR’s global macro, balance sheet and risk team to provide the firm’s private wealth partners with investment inputs.

KKR’s private wealth partners comprise wirehouses, private banks, independent/regional broker-dealers as well as registered investment advisors (RIAs) and fintech outfit.

Roberts, who joined KKR in 2017, most recently served as the firm’s managing director and global head of consumer and real estate macro and thematic investing (CREM).

Before becoming part of KKR, she worked as an executive director at Morgan Stanley, where she oversaw the firm’s consumer business in the US.

KKR private wealth global head Todd Builione said: “Investors are rethinking the traditional 60/40 portfolio construction model and are increasingly looking towards alternative investments as a source of uncorrelated returns.

“Given our nearly five decades of experience investing in alternatives, we believe we are well positioned to help individuals meet their retirement needs.

“Paula’s appointment underscores our commitment to building a market-leading wealth business that brings the best of KKR’s insights and alternative investment strategies to this important and growing segment.”

The latest development follows the appointment of Pete Stavros and Nate Taylor as the global co-heads of its private equity (PE) business.