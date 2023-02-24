Both Stavros and Taylor have been serving as co-heads of private equity in the Americas since 2019. Credit: niekverlaan from Pixabay.

American investment firm KKR has named Pete Stavros and Nate Taylor as the new global co-heads of its private equity (PE) operations.

In their new roles, Stavros and Taylor will work together with regional PE leadership.

They will also work with employees across the globe to help align the firm’s global investment plans as well as enable improved movement of talent, among others.

KKR co-CEOs Joe Bae and Scott Nuttall said: “We are incredibly proud of our strong track record in Private Equity and the firm’s leadership positions in the US, Europe and Asia.

“This new global role will further optimize the culture of collaboration that underpins the success we deliver for clients.”

Until December 31, 2022, the $165bn business included nearly 300 investment professionals who are responsible for over 200 firms in KKR’s flagship private equity, middle market, core private equity and other segments.

The firm’s flagship PE business oversees three regional funds.

Bae and Nuttall added: “Over their nearly two decades at KKR, Nate and Pete have proven themselves as not only extraordinary investors, but true role models and leaders within the Firm.

“They have also instituted a number of innovative frameworks for value creation, including broad based employee ownership and operational toolkits that have been instrumental in delivering value to our portfolio companies, their employees and communities, and for our clients.” In a separate development, KKR stated that it has appointed its partner and head in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) Johannes Huth as the chairman of EMEA.