Julius Baer strengthens Southeast Asia business with new appointments

Julius Baer has announced three key appointments in Southeast Asia, where the bank seeks to expand further.

The bank has named current Southeast Asia group head Andrew Lee as the chairman for the region, effective 1 August.

As chairman, Lee will now focus on building and strengthening the bank’s top client relationships, driving key initiatives such as the development of the ultra-high-net-worth (HNW) segment and new client acquisitions.

Having joined Julius Baer in 2016, Lee played a key role in his leading his team to deliver business growth, particularly for the single family office segment in Singapore.

Julius Baer has hired experienced private banker Vi Sun Yang to succeed Lee as its Southeast Asia group head.

Yang joins the bank from UBS Singapore, where she worked in several key positions for 14 years responsible for Singapore and Indonesia markets.

She was most recently head of Private Client Segment and Wealth Management Client Service Specialists.

Prior to that, she served a number of roles at American Express Bank, DBS Bank and Standard Chartered Bank.

The bank also appointed Shui Ho as another group head for Southeast Asia, effective August 1.

Ho replaces Christian Cappelli who has returned to Switzerland to assume his new position as head of APAC Switzerland.

Andrew, Vi Sun and Shui Wei will be based in Singapore and report to Bank Julius Baer branch manager Singapore and Head Private Banking Southeast Asia Jason Moo.

Commenting on the appointments, Moo said: “These appointments are a reflection of our deep commitment to the wealth management market in South East Asia and our promise to provide our clients with greater access to senior management coverage.

“Their extensive industry experiences and network, as well as their unparalleled knowledge of this region will generate tremendous value for our key clients and further expand our wealth management platform.”

Recently, Julius Baer revealed its plans to set up an advisory office in Qatar to expand its Middle East footprint. The firm is working with both the Qatar Finance Centre Authority and the Qatar Finance Centre Regulatory Authority in the process.