Julius Baer has announced its plans to setup an advisory office in Qatar to expand its Middle East footprint.

The firm is working with both the Qatar Finance Centre Authority and the Qatar Finance Centre Regulatory Authority (QFCRA) in the process.

Furthermore, Julius Baer has hired Slim Bouker to support its ambition to expand into Qatar and lead the office. Bouker joins from Doha Bank’s wealth management arm where he was head of private banking.

Régis Burger, global head Middle East & Africa at Julius Baer, commented: “We have grown our Middle East business by leaps and bounds in the past decades and this move will support our next phase of growth and development in the region. Over many years, Qatar’s story of growth has been as impressive as it has been successful, creating a diversified national economy supported by its natural resources. In addition, the country has made great strides in its efforts to become a sports and education hub in the Middle East, while promoting an ambitious art programme through its cultural institutions. I am confident that our Swiss heritage, coupled with our regional expertise, will help us to reach great heights in this promising market.”

Related

Alireza Valizadeh, chief executive, Julius Baer (Middle East) Ltd, added: “Julius Baer is an established name in the Middle East with a strong position in the region. Currently, we’re seeing the emergence of the next generation of clients – a generation that likes to look beyond the traditional ways of wealth preservation, especially in Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries such as Qatar. Through our local presence, plus our long history in wealth management and wealth transfer between generations, we’re perfectly suited to meet the needs and requirements of this new client group. I am very pleased to welcome Slim to the Julius Baer family and I am confident that his experience and knowledge of Qatar will help us achieve our ambitious goals.”