The Elbphilharmonie Hamburg has been sponsored by Julius Baer since 2018.
Under the partnership, the bank supports the artistic musical programme but lends targeted backing to its digital platforms as well.
In addition, Julius Baer present the media project “Elbphilharmonie Interviews” four times a year to highlight international talent.
Dr Patrick Prinz, head Germany and Austria of Julius Baer, explained: “Julius Baer has a long history of promoting culture. In 2018, one year after the Elbphilharmonie was established, we came on board as a partner; since then, we have shared in the success of the concert hall. The hall brings together music and architecture in unique ways and has become a landmark for Hamburg, with good reason. We are delighted to be able to accompany and support the internationally renowned Elbphilharmonie on its continued road to success.”
Christoph Lieben-Seutter, general and artistic director of the Elbphilharmonie and the Laeiszhalle, added: “We are thrilled about the extension to this long-standing partnership. As Principal Sponsor, Julius Baer recognised the Elbphilharmonie’s potential very early on and since then has helped us to realise diverse and innovative artistic projects, including, in particular, in the digital world. Our relationship is based on a great sense of mutual trust and is characterised by respect and appreciation. For this reason, it is wonderful to know that Julius Baer will be by our side for another three years.”
In November 2023, Anima, an Italian asset management, signed a formal agreement to acquire Julius Baer’s Kairos.
